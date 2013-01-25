Shure introduces GLX-D digital wireless systems at NAMM 2013

Shure launched its GLX-D wireless microphones at NAMM 2013. The microphones feature LINKFREQ Automatic Frequency Management technology and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The wireless microphone system was designed for singers, musicians and presenters.

Operating in the 2.4GHz frequency band, GLX-D analyzes the RF spectrum, determines the best available frequencies and automatically deploys frequencies to the transmitter and receiver. Additionally, in the presence of RF interference, the receiver and transmitter will seamlessly move together to clean frequencies with no audio signal interruption.

The systems come in a wide offering of traditional body-pack and handheld configurations, including vocal, headset, and presenter systems, as well as a new pedal-mounted guitar option with a tuner that integrates into any pedal board.

Available accessories include SB902GLX-D Lithium-ion battery, USB car and wall chargers, and SBC-902 USB battery dock charger. GLX-D system configurations vary globally.