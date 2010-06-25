Shure debuts new KSM studio mics

Microphone manufacturer Shure has introduced the latest additions to its line of KSM microphones: the KSM42 and KSM44A. In addition, the firm has made available stereo pair bundles for its KSM137 and KSM141 mics.

The new KSM42 is a premium, side-address, cardioid condenser recording microphone. With a tailored frequency response and extensive internal and external pop filtering, the single-pattern, dual-diaphragm design of the KSM42 exhibits an ultra-wide dynamic range and exceptionally smooth proximity control for studio applications. Its consistent cardioid polar pattern is designed to create a broad sweet spot for performers.

The KSM44A is a significant upgrade to Shure’s premium large-diaphragm, side-address condenser microphone. Shure technology has redefined the dynamic range of the mic to capture every nuance with a minimum of self-noise.

In addition, Shure will now offer stereo pair bundles for its KSM137 and KSM141 models. The stereo pair versions of these models now include the A27M Stereo Microphone Adapter as a standard accessory, allowing two microphones to share one stand without losing independent positioning flexibility.

The new KSM42 and KSM44A studio microphones, along with the KSM137 and KSM141 stereo pair packages, will be available in July.