Shotoku to Demo TR-T Touch Control System at NAB

Shotoku TRT Widescreen

Shotoku Broadcast Systems will demonstrate its latest releases of the TR-T Touch Control System and CMC camera motion controller at the NAB Show. The company will also highlight its new Digiport Third-Party Expansion.



The new release of the TR-T system software enhances different areas of the system operation to meet the demands of customers seeking more complex facility-wide installations. Automated functions allow precise control over shot recall, with minimal intervention, enabling an operator to truly multi-task, without losing any of the on-air flexibility normally associated with dedicated camera operators.



The company will also showcase its enhanced Camera Motion Controller (CMC), making the self-contained head, height and lens controller even more flexible in terms of remote configuration and support for interfaces to all types of lenses. Regardless of the interface used the CMC is easily configured to match the installed lens, and can be customer-adjusted to support a change of lens in future.



The company will also introduce Digiport, which enables any Shotoku control system to seamlessly integrate with third-party sun-systems and devices. DigiPort has the ability to control a wide range of third-party systems from legacy Radamec Broadcast Systems robotic systems to rail track cameras and specialist outdoor heads. Connection to third-party devices may be via Serial (232/422) or TCP/IP Ethernet.



Shotoku will be at Booth C8528.



