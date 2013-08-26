Shotoku To Demo Range Of Pan/Tilt And VR Tracking Products at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Shotoku Broadcast Systems will be exhibiting a wide range of advanced solutions for a variety of broadcast environments. The company will highlight its various lines of pan/tilt heads and VR Tracking EFP heads that serve OB, studio, VR, and field production applications.



Among the products at the show are Shotoku’s TR-T Control Systems, which incorporate recent enhancements and expansions in terms of camera capacity and dynamic configuration. The systems on show will be controlling multiple cameras and sharing camera operation across several controller-types.



The company’s Orchestra CMS Parliamentary Systems will also be on hand. Fully automated and with live video touch-screen operation, the TG-27 pan/tilt head is becoming a standard among high-end parliaments and legislatures all over the world. It will be shown under the control of the TR-S panel.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Shotoku Broadcast Systems will be at stand 11.F40.

www.Shotoku.co.uk