Shotoku Phoenix revives legacy robotics

Shotoku will show its Phoenix DigiPort robotics control system, which supports legacy RS-422 control networks, at IBC2010. The Phoenix DigiPort system brings the flexibility of Ethernet networking to these legacy systems by providing protocol and physical connection conversion within a small, self-contained module conveniently located at each legacy pan-and-tilt head.

Phoenix DigiPort is compatible with all Shotoku control systems and can be configured for use with numerous third-party legacy heads.