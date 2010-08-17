Sharp to launch 3-D smart phone this year

Sharp plans a global launch of an auto-stereoscopic 3-D smart phone that will include a 3-D-capable camera. Sharp first announced its plans in April when it introduced its small-screen 3-D panel technology. The 3-D technology is expected to find a home on portable game consoles as well as mobile phones. The 3-D screens enable viewers to see the 3-D images without glasses. The small size of the screen and the viewer’s ability to adjust it easily to find the sweet spot lessens the technology challenges in delivering 3-D content.

Also in April, MasterImage 3D showcased its 3-D screens for mobile phones. MasterImage 3-D led to the development of the Hitachi Wooo H-001, a commercial glasses-free 3-D display for mobile devices that was available in Japan last year. MasterImage is gearing up to deploy millions of its auto-stereoscopic 3-D display units with manufacturers worldwide, but the company has not yet announced partners.