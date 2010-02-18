SENCORE to introduce IRD3000 integrated receiver decoders at NAB Show

SENCORE will unveil at the 2010 NAB Show April 12-15 in Las Vegas the new IRD3000 line of professional integrated receiver decoders.

The IRD3000 provide solutions for the distribution of video services for any network with targeted applications. The new IRD is designed to support SD applications, allowing operations to leverage their existing SD infrastructures while affording an easy upgrade path to HD for the future.

The IRD3000 provides a satellite RF or MPEGoIP combined with ASI transport stream inputs, while transport stream outputs are available on ASI and MPEGoIP for distribution to digital networks.

The IRD provides high-quality MPEG-2 and H.264 SD-video formats on analog or serial digital outputs with an option to enable HD formats. The series is fully compliant with DVB and ATSC standards.

See Sencore at NAB Show booths SU4310, S207LMR, S208LMR and S209LMR.