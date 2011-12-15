Sencore provides MRD 3187B satellite receiver for PBS WARN Act compliance

Sencore has partnered with PBS to deliver a configuration of the MRD 3187B modular receiver in support of PBS' Warning, Alert and Response Network (WARN) Act compliance project.

Together with the Sencore transport data injector (TDI 3000), a customized groomer system developed for PBS, the MRD allows PBS, its member stations, Public Television (PTV) and non-commercial educational (NCE) stations to enable the next-generation of emergency alert services.

PBS will create a redundant pathway from FEMA to commercial mobile service (CMS) providers for the delivery of geo-targeted emergency warning text messages to cellular telephones across the United States.

The WARN Act, along with the FCC's 2008 Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS), establishes a system by which CMS providers transmit geo-targeted local or national emergency messages to their subscribers' cell phones.

To provide a redundant transmission path, the CMAS requires all Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)-qualified NCE television station licensees with a valid full-power digital television license that receive their programming from AMC 21 PBS satellite KU transponder 22 to carry these messages in their broadcast transport streams.