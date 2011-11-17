Sencore introduces digital TV/RF analyzer

Sencore has launched the SLM 1478, the newest member of its SLM line of RF signal analyzers designed for testing and analyzing digital TV/RF formats including NTSC, ATSC, QAM and DOCSIS signals.

The SLM 1478 is a portable digital TV/RF analyzer designed to meet the needs of TV/RF technicians and installers in CATV video delivery networks.

The analyzer provides in-depth digital signal measurements from 4MHz to 1GHz. To isolate signal issues, such as interference or noise, the SLM 1478 offers signal parameters including pre/post BER, average power, MER, spectral analysis, noise margin and constellation for QAM A and B. In addition, the unit offers DOCSIS 3.0 capabilities for complete modem installation testing and both forward and return path analysis, as well as channel bonding.