Sencore Features Three New Products at NAB

Sencore SMD 989

Sencore will be displaying three new products at the NAB Show.



The TXS 3453 Transcoder will offer multiple channels of best in-class transcoding that uses a reliable, high-density 1 RU chassis. The features include bidirectional video transcoding from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4/H.264 to MPEG-2 in all general HD or SD formats.



The SMD 989 DVB-S2 Modulator gives users modulation efficiency and flexibility, supporting the modulation of two independent DVB S2 RF transmissions.



The final new product is the IRD3000 Integrated Receiver Decoder and it is built to support SD applications, even existing SD systems. It gives a satellite RF or MPEGoIP combined with ASI transport stream inputs, while transport stream outputs are available on ASI and MPEGoIP for distribution to digital networks.



Sencore will be at Booth SU4310.



