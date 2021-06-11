Sencore Enhances VB440 Uncompressed Video-Over-IP Appliance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has enhanced its VB440 uncompressed video over IP monitoring appliance with enhancements to its audio support, closed captioning and video capture, the company announced this week.

The VB440 is the latest addition to the company’s VideoBRIDGE IP monitoring suite, which focuses on monitoring the latest uncompressed video over IP technologies, including SMPTE ST 2022-6/7 and SMPTE ST 2110, Sencore said.

The VB440’s new audio features include support for SMPTE ST 2110-31 compressed audio, 5.1 and 7.1 multichannel configurations and room meter analytics, it said.

The latest release also adds CEA-608, CEA-708 and OP-47 caption support, including overlays on live video, an engineering view for caption command data and grid view for alignment, it said.

The new release also includes a rolling capture feature that enables users to capture hard-to-catch issues or events, the company said.