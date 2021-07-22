Sencore Announces Suite of ATSC 3.0 Products

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore today announced its lineup of ATSC 3.0 products that address the needs of broadcasters as well as cable TV and other MVPD providers to assist in the unfolding transition to NextGen TV.

They include: the TX 3800 multichannel transcoder, the SLM 1530 signal level meter and the ARD 3000 series of ATSC receiver decoder.

The SLM 1530 is a handheld ATSC 3.0 signal level meter for broadcast and professional testing of new ATSC 3.0 equipment and installations. Beyond 3.0, it includes full support for legacy ATSC 1.0 and QAM-B cable signals, the company said.

The lightweight meter offers in-depth RF measurements, including signal level, MER, BER, S/N and constellation diagram. The spectrum analyzer features a single-channel or full-spectrum view and offers pass/fail metrics and a built-in decoder, it said.

The ARD 3000 series of ATSC 3.0 receiver decoders decodes a single channel (ARD 3100) or up to four channels (ARD 3400) in a 1RU form factor. Well-suited for confidence monitoring and re-encode applications, the ARD 3000 includes an ATSC 3.0 RF input to allow users to tune an RF channel and decode up to four services. Decoded services are output via 4x3G-SDI for UHD service or 3G/HD/SD-SDI for HD and SD services. Configuration is accomplished via an intuitive web GUI or through APIs like REST and SNMP.