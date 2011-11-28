SeeSense adds Meuser HD lens for Toshiba HD camera

SeeSense, based in London, UK, has added the new Meuser Optik 3.5mm (69° FOV) 1/3” prism compatible HD lens to its family of compatible lenses for the Toshiba IK-HD1 camera system. This brings improved optics with superior resolution and lower image distortion performance to any 3-CCD 1/3” C-mount prism camera, including those from Toshiba, Iconix, Panasonic, Ikegami and Hitachi.

The availability of suitable lenses for 1/3” HD cameras has been an issue for some time now, according to SeeSense. As a result, the company has been seeking such lenses, especially for Toshiba cameras. SeeSense has also developed an upgrade to the Toshiba IK-HR1S camera to allow the use of CS mega pixel lenses, and so can now offer a range of quality MP lens solutions for this camera with FOV (Field Of View) up to 180° and apertures down to F1.0. This should enhance the camera’s capability in low light, as well as making it more suitable for special sports, in-car, and other specialty applications.