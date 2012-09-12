SeaWell Networks announces ad insertion system for MPEG-DASH-based video

SeaWell Networks announced at IBC2012, an MPEG DASH-based live and on-demand video ad-insertion system.

The company also announced it has incorporated the DASH format into its existing library of supported formats, which include Smooth Streaming, HLS and HDS. Using SeaWell's Spectrum software, network operators are now able to convert all formats dynamically, and deliver IP video content to any connected device.

DASH is the latest format for streaming video over IP networks. It allows devices such as Internet connected televisions, TV set-top IP boxes, desktop computers, smartphones and tablets to consume content delivered via the Internet or IP-managed networks. DASH endeavors to allow this technology to be universally implemented, compared to similar systemssuch as HLS by Apple, Smooth Streaming by Microsoft or HDS by Adobe.

Spectrum is a session control system for ABR streaming video that enables operators to deliver content to any connected device, while arming them with the power and personalization of dynamic ad insertion, stream management and analytics that provide significant network efficiencies and cost-savings.