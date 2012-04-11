SeaChange to Unveil Entry-level Universal MediaLibrary at NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, SeaChange International’s Broadcast group will unveil an entry-level E-series to its Universal MediaLibrary product line. Available in 16TB, 32TB, and 48TB capacity versions, the new Universal MediaLibrary E-series will maximize storage investment and simplify digital media workflows.



Protected by RAID 6, each of the three storage variations will be housed in an economical 3RU chassis. This solution uniquely supports real-time play-to-air and offers simultaneous NAS and SAN access as well as Fibre Channel—and iSCSI, CIFS, NFS, and FTP files can be accessed without reconfigurations or gateways.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. SeaChange Broadcast will be at booth N2830.





