SeaChange to introduce streaming, storage solutions

SeaChange International will introduce streaming and storage solutions designed to reduce operating costs and increase performance in a smaller footprint as operators deploy more flexible content delivery network architectures and multiscreen video.

The new Universal Media Streamer (UMS) flash memory-based server supports multiple video formats and delivers 5000 video streams in a 1RU chassis. The new Universal MediaLibrary (UML) provides up to 144TB of raw storage in a 5RU matrix storage array.

The Universal Media Streamer video server adds integrated support for multiple streaming formats, such as constant and variable bit rate SD and HD, HTTP and Adobe Flash, which make it well suited for multiscreen video delivery to TVs, PCs and mobile devices, including Apple’s iPhone. The UMS is available in 3TB and 6TB configurations that can store up to 1500 and 3000 hours of MPEG-2 video, respectively.

