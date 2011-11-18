SeaChange introduces ultra-reliable Flash memory-based MediaServer

SeaChange International has introduced the SeaChange MediaServer 1200XD broadcast video server equipped with flash SSD.

The MediaServer 1200XD (MSV 1200XD) is the latest evolution of SeaChange’s popular MSV1200 range of video servers. It features up to 26 percent lower power consumption and up to 30 times lower failure rate in a standalone unit. The MSV 1200XD offers flexibility in resolution and video formats, making it ideal for channel expansion and adding HD capabilities. Now equipped with Flash memory drives, the MSV1200XD eliminates moving parts, thus decreasing the power consumption and increasing on-air reliability. Flash memory lowers operational costs and supports a longer drive operating life compared to hard disk-based video servers.

It facilitates up to four channels of high-channel density ingest and plays out up to eight channels of SD, HD and 3-D content. It supports various video file formats, including AVC-Intra, XDCAM HD422, DNxHD, MXF and MOV wrappers.