SeaChange introduces streaming and storage products

SeaChange International has introduced streaming and storage solutions that are designed to reduce operating costs and increase performance in a smaller footprint as operators deploy more flexible content delivery network (CDN) architectures and multiscreen video.

The Universal Media Streamer (UMS) flash memory-based server supports multiple video formats and delivers 5000 video streams in a single 1RU chassis. The new Universal MediaLibrary (UML) provides up to 144TB of raw storage in a compact 5RU Matrix Storage Array. Both products will be featured at NAB and will be available for order in the second half of 2010.

At NAB, SeaChange will also introduce a broadcast version of the UML, which is an IP hub optimized for tapeless infrastructures that can function as a play-to-air server and production storage platform for nonlinear editing systems. With edit-in-place support, the UML enables content manipulation during ingest. Paired with SeaChange's MediaClient software codecs, play-to-air MediaClusters, or standalone edge servers, it meets playout requirements for any size broadcast environment.