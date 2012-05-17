Scripps Media standardizes on Volicon Observer transport stream monitoring

Scripps Media is standardizing on the Volicon Observer TS (transport stream) digital video monitoring and logging system across all 13 of its stations.

Each Scripps Media station will use an Observer system for CALM Act compliance, ad verification, quality of experience (QoE), NAVE monitoring and ratings analysis. E.W. Scripps headquarters in Cincinnati, OH, will leverage the Volicon systems for centralized monitoring, giving company executives the ability to monitor news, programming, graphics and general performance of all stations from multiple large-screen displays.

Observer TS enables networks and broadcasters to increase logging density, accommodate high-resolution content repurposing, directly monitor native MPEG ASI/IP handoffs, and inspect and export transport streams while operating over a LAN or WAN. By using Observer TS for compliance logging and air checks, operators can easily extract MPEG metadata and troubleshoot the MPEG transport stream live or from the Observer log.