Screen Service showcases live ATSC mobile DTV at NAB 2011

Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies, through its subsidiary Screen Service America, gave a live OTA demonstration of ATSC mobile DTV transmission technology at NAB 2011, encompassing an end-to-end transmission system, including Screen Service's new ATSC Mobile DTV SPEED Multiplexer Mobile, XBT 667, along with equipment from Harmonic, Rohde & Schwarz and DTV Innovations. Acrodyne Services provided on-site integration and configuration. The transmission, from Sinclair Broadcast Group's KVMY-TV on UHF Channel 22, supported main service ATSC programming in a live 24/7 broadcast television station environment as well as the mobile DTV services. The SPEED Multiplexer Mobile preprocesses and incorporates all mobile DTV service data, including mobile DTV audio and video streams and ESG, into the existing broadcast.

Screen Service also showcased its turnkey system including Encoder H.264 for ATSC A/153 (ENC325), ESG Service Platform Coordinator (XBT 167) and the ATSC A/153 Multiplexer (XBT667). Also shown for the first time was the first RF Application for iPhone and iPad built by Screen Service for the Network Planning developed in collaboration with JoinPad.