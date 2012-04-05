Screen Service America unveils ATSC, ATSC M/H on-channel repeater
Screen Service America has introduced a new version of the ARK ECHO ATSC digital on-channel repeater with echo cancellation for ATSC and ATSC M/H.
Total geographic coverage is difficult to accomplish, particularly if there are physical obstacles between the transmitting site and areas trying to be reached. Both natural and manmade obstacles can interrupt a signal. With the new ARK ECHO ATSC, delivering a signal to these previously unreachable parts of a service area is possible.
The ARK ECHO ATSC is available in 1RU for 15W or 2RU for 30W and 125W. The repeater has the ability to receive an off-air DTV signal to amplify and downconvert it to an intermediate frequency (IF), which after a filtering and equalization process, is ready to be upconverted on the same frequency and with the same data as the original signal.
