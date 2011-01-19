Screen Service America to offer SkyLinks microwave products to American market

Screen Service America has begun offering to the American market microwave links from SkyLinks, which Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies Group acquired in September 2010.

Established in 1982, SkyLinks began operations producing analog equipment broadcasting RF frequencies. From 1995 to 2005, SkyLinks designed outdoor units in split-mount configuration as the Italian branch for P-Com. From 2005 to 2010 SkyLinks began designing microwave links for the digital era with a focus on very high-speed rate wireless communications.

SkyLinks will provide studio-to-transmitter link systems supporting a frequency range of 2GHz to 40GHz with a line interface speed rate up to 620Mb/s, operating at QPSK up to 256QAM with several system configuration options, including ASI and different IP interfaces.

The combination of the high linearity of transmitter and QAM modulation schemes assures spectral efficiency and provides 99.999 percent link availability.