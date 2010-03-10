Schneider unveils IRND filters for HD cameras

Schneider Optics has developed a range of absorptive IRND filters designed to meet the requirements of today’s HD cameras.

Cinematographers have found that many of today’s HD cameras have a high sensitivity to light just beyond the visible range. This can be beneficial in extending the color gamut of digital cameras to closely approach that of traditional film. However, light in the IR spectrum also can cause unwanted false color shifts and prevent the camera’s imagers from capturing true black tones.

To solve this problem, Schneider’s new Platinum Series IRND filters limit the light striking the camera’s CCD or CMOS imager to the visible spectrum. By carefully calculating the cutoff frequency in nanometers, Schneider has been able to produce a near-infrared cut filter that enables HD camera users get the most out of their camera gear. This means the benefit of an extended color gamut without the worry of unwanted false colors.