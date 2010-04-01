Schneider Optics unveils new Century 5-Filter Kit

Schneider Optics has introduced the new Century 5-Filter Kit with 4in filter holder that combines an easy-to-use filter holder and five Century 4in x 4in filters.

Manufactured in cooperation with Lee Filters, the 4in filter holder is a simple way to mount square filters on a round camera lens without the need for a bulky mattebox system. The holder attaches to the lens via an interchangeable adapter ring.

Available in most popular sizes, the adapter ring screws onto the threads at the front of the lens. Once the ring is onboard the camera lens, the holder clips securely into place using a smooth, quick-release spring-loaded mechanism.

The kit provides five filters housed in a lightweight, multicompartment padded case with a belt loop. Filters include the neutral-density .6 solid filter; the ND .6 soft-edge grad; the Century polarizer; the black-frost 1/2 diffusion filter; and the Century skin-tone enhancer.

See Schneider Optics at NAB Show Booth C10337.