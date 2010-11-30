ScheduAll - ScheduLINK Delivery Management



ScheduLINK from ScheduAll is an application that provides users with a complete toolset for managing satellite and terrestrial delivery networks.



It offers a wide range of bandwidth configuration tools that provide transmission path scheduling in an easy-to-read graphical presentation. ScheduLINK also manages complex resource inventories to help avoid such things as double bookings and other conflicts. On the technical side, ScheduLINK alerts users to such problems as satellite look-angle problems, inadequate transponder bandwidth, polarity conflicts, and insufficient time for movement and setup of antennas.



It assists users in making transmission path, transponder, and equipment selections, as well as in providing invoicing and accounts receivable information.



For additional information contact ScheduAll at 954-334-5400 or visit www.scheduall.com.



