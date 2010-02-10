SAN Solutions to show storage, application platforms at NAB Show

At the 2010 NAB Show, SAN Solutions will showcase its new ArtiSAN Storage Platform and ArtiSAN Application Platform.

The ArtiSAN Storage Platform is designed for small workgroup media production environments. It is configured with 450GB SAS drives, 600GB SAS drives or 2TB SATA drives, all in a compact, 16-slot, 3RU enclosure. All RAID formats are supported including RAID 5 and RAID 6.

The ArtiSAN Application Platform is a specifically customized configuration for media applications. The ArtiSAN Application Platform is ideal for transcoding and distribution applications, audio normalization processing, media logging and scripting environments, media gateways, media NAS environments and media indexing. ArtiSAN Application Platform configurations can be deployed as stand-alone appliances or integrated within small workgroup or large enterprise SAN or NAS environments.

