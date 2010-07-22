Samson Zoom set to ship H1

Samson’s Zoom division will begin shipping its smallest recorder to date, the H1 Handy Recorder, by Aug. 20. Weighing about 2oz, the H1 features the same integral stereo microphones found on the company’s H2 model. The H1 is appropriate for music, interviews, lectures and any other situation requiring the discreet capture of high-quality sound.

The H1 mics are arrayed in a classic X/Y stereo pattern, and audio is captured in studio-friendly 24-bit, 96kHz broadcast WAV format. Users may also record in lower-resolution settings in either WAV or MP3. A new interface places all functions at the user’s fingertips, while the feature list includes: track mark, auto record, low-cut filter and level and volume controls with onboard buttons, meaning no menus. The new H1 records onto microSDHC memory cards, which are available with up to 32GB of space. The unit operates for up to 10 hours on a single AA alkaline battery.

The Zoom H1 is available by itself or with an accessory kit that provides an AC adapter, USB cable, tripod stand, carrying pouch, mic clip adapter and windscreen.