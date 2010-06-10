Sachtler, Vinten provide on-site service support at World Cup

Sachtler and Vinten, both owned by Vitec, are collaborating with local distributor Telemedia to establish a service facility in Johannesburg during the 2010 World Cup. Christian Huber, sales and service support manager for Sachtler and Vinten, will supervise the center.

The World Cup will use more than 30 camera positions at each match. With so many Sachtler and Vinten customers depending on their gear for this extremely high-profile event, on-site service was essential, the companies said.

The service center will be open from June 9 to July 11 and will be at Telemedia's offices and workshop in Rivoni, Johannesburg. The contact phone number is +27 (0)11 803 3353.