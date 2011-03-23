Sachtler to Present Cine DSLR at NAB

Sachtler Cine DSLR

Sachtler, a Vitec Group brand, will showcase the Cine DSLR fluid head at the NAB Show. The company will also show its camera support systems and two versions of modular camera stabilizer systems.



The new support is ideal for digital single lens reflex cameras with video function. The payload range of 1 to 11 pounds allows heavier lenses or accessories to be used while shooting. Additionally, the fluid head works with classic Sachtler Speedbalance technology, which enables a target-oriented counterbalance of the camera setup. The Cine DSLR has a tilt range of +90 degrees to -75 degrees.



In addition to the Cine DSLR, Sachtler will also display its camera support systems such as the FSB 4 and FSB 6 75mm heads, the SOOM System, the ENG/EFP updated classic Video 18 S1 and Video 20 S1, as well as the Cine 7+7 HD and Cine 30 HD heads.



Sachtler will also present two versions of modular camera stabilizer systems, the artemis Handheld for lightweight HDV and HDSLR cameras and the artemis Cine HD Pro that features dual video processing and HiCap wiring. The Hot-Swap technology provides an uninterrupted power supply when changing batteries.



Sachtler will be at booth C6032.



