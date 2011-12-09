Rycote to launch updated InVision studio mic mount

Rycote, the UK-based manufacturer of microphone accessories, has announced the launch of a new version of its InVision Universal Studio Mount (USM) microphone suspension system. The new InVision VB will hold the broadest large-diaphragm models 55mm to 68mm in diameter, including the Neumann M149 and M150, the Studio Electronics Gemini 5 and G3500, the Rode Classic II, and the BLUE Kiwi and Mouse, as well as design classics like the original Neumann U47.

The new InVision VB offers the same durable design as the original InVision USM, based on Rycote’s patented and virtually indestructible W-shaped Lyre mounts, and provides the same protection from unwanted vibrations as the original, reducing noise by up to 12dB when compared to traditional elasticated mounts. Most microphones can be mounted in seconds or removed thanks to the USM’s universal four-screw locking system.

The existing InVision USM can be used to mount microphones from 18mm to 55mm in diameter. Together the Rycote InVision USM line now accommodates most studio recording microphones.

The InVision USM VB is shipping now in the USA. The USM VB will also be available in the Rycote Studio Kit, combining the wider diameter of the USM VB with Rycote’s pop filter to create a complete vocal recording solution.Rycote will be showing the InVision VB along with its full line of microphone shock mounts and windshields in Booth 1776, located in Hall E at the Anaheim Convention Center. The Winter NAMM show runs from Jan. 19-22, 2012.