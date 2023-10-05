Rush Media Deploys TVU RPS to Cover Live WNBA Games Remotely

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Rush Media Company is utilizing TVU’s Remote Production System (RPS) to leverage its full studio infrastructure in Waunakee, Wisconsin to streamline its live production of Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) games. In deploying TVU RPS on-location and at the studio, Rush says it has been able to reduce its overall production costs while providing high quality, professionally produced game coverage for basketball fans.

“We get the maximum amount of channels out of anything we have ever demoed. Eight total paths was something that a lot of other competitors couldn't offer,” stated Travis Fletcher, Engineer, Rush Media. “The RPS is one small rack unit. We can put it in our trucks. It doesn't take up a lot of space.”

TVU RPS is a cost-effective solution for synchronized multicamera remote production. It uses a broadcaster’s existing studio control room staff and equipment with a commodity internet connection in the field for professional live event coverage. TVU RPS can encode up to six synchronized SDI sources and transmit high-quality and low-latency IP video from a remote location to a studio-based receiver with six synchronized SDI outputs. TVU RPS reduces the need to deploy expensive production trucks, dedicated fiber or large on-site production crews, according to the company.

"We are proud to be able to provide Rush Media with a solution that compliments their remote production workflows,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “Our technology is not only streamlining their operations but also contributing to a greener future by reducing the carbon footprint of their productions. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enable our customers to produce high-quality broadcasts in an efficient, reliable and sustainable manner.”

Click here to see TVU Networks' technology in action with Rush Media Co at a WNBA game.