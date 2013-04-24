Rural Missouri OTT deployment relies on Entone FusionTV

United Services, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative (UECI) , has selected Entone’s FusionTV solutions to power the delivery of advanced video services under its United Fiber brand.

United Electric Cooperative is building a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in rural Missouri, offering access to advanced high-speed broadband services. The bandwidth provided by United Fiber enables services that combine traditional TV with online (OTT) content for an integrated entertainment experience.

As part of Entone’s FusionTV system, the Kamai Hybrid Media Player enables United Fiber to offer subscribers a differentiated video experience that blends linear TV and OTT content using a single, seamless user interface. The Kamai 500 series provides access to an array of OTT services, including VUDU, social media apps like Facebook and Twitter, photo sharing via Flickr and Picasa, and Internet radio from Pandora.