RTW unveils TouchMonitor audio meters

RTW unveiled its new TouchMonitor series of touch-screen professional audio meters at IBC2010 in Amsterdam.

Developed from the ground up, TouchMonitor combines flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface. A limited number of the 7in TM7 and 9in TM9 touch screens will be available in December; full production will begin early next year.

The 16:9 touch-sensitive screens offer a built-in online help function and allows for the monitoring of separate signal groups using multiple instruments simultaneously. The TM7 and TM9 units feature a high-performance graphics engine and DSP power as the basis for their highly flexible display options. Seven different hardware versions are available for various combinations of analog (D-sub) and/or digital-audio interfaces. Digital ports are available in the AES3 (D-sub) or AES3id (BNC) formats. All versions feature a LAN port, a VGA output for external screens, GPIO interfaces and two USB ports.