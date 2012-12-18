RTV Gelderland completes studio renovations with Ross

Dutch regional public broadcaster Omroep Gelderland has invested in two Ross Vision2 Production Switchers, one designated for its news studio under the control of OverDrive, and the other for its larger Events Studio. Omroep Gelderland produces two daily news programs, plus a weekly Friday night live studio event for its region.

Already familiar with Ross’ XPression Character Generator, Gelderland also added an NK HD/SD video router and BlackStorm Video Playout Server.

Omroep Gelderland went on-air with its upgraded newsroom studio in June 2012, followed by its events studio in September 2012.