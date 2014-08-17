RTI Now Shipping T2i Remote Control

SHAKOPEE, MINN.—Remote Technologies Inc. announced that it is now shipping its T2i remote control.



The T2i, along with RTI’s newest lineup of remote controls, brings customers a thinner, more ergonomically designed controller. Features includes an accelerometer for rapid “instant-on” control, a flush-mount 2.8-inch edge-to-edge LCD touchscreen, a cursor button for simple list navigation, and a backlit keypad for continued control within darker settings. The T2i comes with 47 fully programmable keypad buttons, four of which feature keycaps that can be interchanged with an included set of pre-engraved keycaps or with custom-engraved keycaps using the RTI Laser Shark service.



The T2i includes two built-in wireless modes. In addition to direct IR control with a wide IR transmitting frequency range, the remote features RTI’s dual-RF platform — supporting both 433 MHz RF for one-way control and 2.4 GHz ZigBee for bi-directional communication with RTI processors and supported third-party electronics such as music servers, lighting and HVAC systems, and many more. During downtime, the T2i slides into a minimalist docking station.