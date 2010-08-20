Royer Labs debuts latest ribbon mic

Royer Labs has introduced its latest ribbon microphone design, the R-101. The mic features high SPL handling, extremely low residual noise and a classic figure-eight pickup pattern, providing exemplary performance for a wide range of studio and live miking situations at a very affordable price point.

The new R-101 offers numerous technological advancements pioneered by Royer Labs. Chief among them is the microphone’s multilayered wind screening for protection from air blasts and plosives, providing excellent protection for the mic’s ribbon element. This screening system also reduces proximity effect, facilitating closer miking with less bass buildup. The ribbon element's smooth frequency response and phase linearity enable the new R-101 to provide an element of analog warmth.

The R-101 incorporates Royer's offset-ribbon technology and a low mass, 2.5-micron aluminum ribbon element. The offset-ribbon design of the R-101 positions the ribbon element toward the front of the microphone body, allowing for higher SPL handling on the front side of the microphone and the option of a brighter response when recording lower SPL sound sources on the microphone’s back. This approach results in the ability to withstand 135dB SPL at 30Hz, helping the R-101 excel at close miking, capturing percussive attack transients, capturing loud instruments such as brass and horn sections or miking electric guitar cabinets.

The high quality of both the R-101’s manufacturing and its components results in an absence of high frequency peaks, “ringing” and phase shifts and enables this new microphone to have extremely low residual noise. In addition, the ribbon element is not affected by heat or humidity. The external finish is a durable, environmentally friendly epoxy. The microphone includes a protective carrying case, suspension shock mount and a mic sock. Initial shipment is expected in early September.