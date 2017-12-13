Ross Video Unveils Two Native IP Production Switchers

OTTAWA–Ross Video today has announced native IP support for its Acuity and Carbonite Black production switchers at the SVG Summit in New York City. The products, AcuityIP and CarboniteIP, have the ability to interface with SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 infrastructures.

AcuityIP

Connecting to a COTS (common off-the-shelf) IP fabric is accomplished via 10GbE SFP+ interfaces with integrated discovery and registration of streams using NMOS, EmBER+ and DashBoard A, the company said. An optional aggregation switch can be added to provide 40GbE and 100GbE interfaces to a core or spine switch, it said.

