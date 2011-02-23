Ross Video to Introduce New Routers, Switcher at NAB



Ross Video will showcase the new NK Series Router line and a comprehensive range of data insertion products at the NAB Show, as well as new features and additions in each product line.



The NK Series is a family of router and control products ranging from fixed sizes of 16x4 1 RU routers to 320x320 19 RU utility routers. The NK Series are fully modular and redundant facility routers with a variety of levels and matrix types including 3G, HD and SD SDI, balanced and unbalanced AES/EBU digital audio, analog video, stereo analog audio and RS-422 data/machine control.



Ross will also show the new addition to its compact switcher lineup, the CrossOver Solo, a 1 MLE production switcher. Standard features include 12 HD/SD inputs, internal multiviewer, 2 Channels of 2D DVE, synchronization and up/down conversion, and 4 internal channels of Media Store for instant stills, keys and media wipes.



At NAB, Ross will release Version 4.0 software for all members of the CrossOver switcher family; adding new features such as animated graphic transitions. This software update is free to all existing CrossOver users and can be downloaded from the Ross Video website.



Ross will also preview v10 software for OverDrive, its Automated Production Control technology. Version 10 introduces automated content preparation for the Web along with enhanced CG timing controls and GlobalViewTM personality settings.



