Ross Video supplies HD control room to Ottawa Senators Scotiabank Place

Ross Video is to be Official Video Production Technology Supplier to the Ottawa Senators, supplying the behind the scenes video production gear that will drive video to the new Bell HD Screen at Scotiabank Place.

Ross Video production equipment is in more than 140 Stadiums and arenas in North America for stadium game day production to drive video to their big screen scoreboards.

The agreement with the Senators includes the supply of an HD video production control room equipped with a Ross Vision 4 multi-definition video production switcher, XPression 3D CG and motion graphics system, SoftMetal video server, NK series routing and openGear terminal equipment.