Ross Video Releases TouchDrive for Carbonite Switchers

OTTAWA—Ross Video has made available its new TouchDrive series of control panels, an update to its Carbonite range of production switcher panels.

Touting touch technology, every display on the TouchDrive control panel is touch enabled, Ross says. The panels feature ISP LCD technology for high-resolution displays and a curved design to have all buttons within reach. A custom color scheme can also be used to configure and organize the panel.

The TouchDrive panel also features a built-in DashBoard computer, which allows for DashBoard control for other Ross products like XPression graphics, Ultrix routing and Tria replay; it also has power/display/control connections for an additional external display.

Ross is offering the TouchDrive in five different sizes, including a single-row 15-button panel and a three-row 25-button panel. TouchDrive replaces all current Carbonite Black models, except for the Carbonite Black Solo.