Ross Video Releases Gator UHD Signal Processing Products

TOKYO—Users can now dive in with Ross Video’s latest addition to its Software Defined Production portfolio, the Gator series of UHD capable signal processing products.

Part of Ross’ openGear line, the first two Gator products are a multichannel frame synchronizer and a new branding and keying product. Both units use the same hardware and can support SDI data rates from 270Mb/s up to 12Gb/s.

Ross is currently displaying the new Gator products at Inter BEE 2017.