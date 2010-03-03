Ross Video Launches Vision Octane

Ross Video Vision Drop

Ross Video will showcase Vision Octane, an 8 MLE switcher at the NAB Show. It provides 35 full screen HD animation stores, 24 channels of 2D DVE with WARP capability, 96 inputs, 48 outputs, and 56 Keyers- 32 full keyers, 12 AuxKey Mixer/Keyers on the aux bus outputs and 12 DVE key combiners.



Ross Video will also be launching Version 3.0 of CrossOver and Version 9 software for OverDrive Automated Production Control System. The OverDrive system features a new GUI concept called GlobalViewTM, NKeyer support, NRCS CG timer support and new MOS device interfaces.



Version 3.0 of Xpression 3D HD Character Generator & Graphics platform will be launched, and features enhanced MOS workflow integration with Newsroom Systems, Stereospcopic template created and output rendering for 3D productions, enhancement to the material manager and automatic center cut SD outputs for HD templates.



Other new products include the QSP-8229 Quad Split Processor offering looping inputs, quadrant bordering, UMD and tally support for monitoring up to 4 signals on a single display; the VEA-8707A, an Analog Equalizing and Clamping DA with looping input; and a new card based Sync Pulse Generator.



Ross Video will be at Booth N3807.



