Ross Video Integrates With Amazon S3 Glacier for Video Storage

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that it is integrating Amazon S3 Glacier storage as part of its range of media asset management and server systems.

According to Ross Product Manager for Asset Management & Storage Chris Kelly, Amazon S3 Glacier, a storage class of Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), removes the need for broadcasters to maintain in-house storage systems. The system also is able to deliver files within minutes.

Ross will introduce rules-based toolsets in upcoming releases of its Streamline asset management platform to automate the process of moving content between multiple storage options, per Kelly, who says with Amazon S3 Glacier, the job of archiving this daily generated content will be simplified.