Ross Video Equips City of Irvine City Council

OTTAWA—In an effort to improve its video production for content distributed to local cable television and online, the City Council of Irvine, Calif., tapped Ross Video to upgrade its production facilities.

Ross worked with Triton Technology Solutions and AVI-SPL on the project. The upgrade included the installation of an integrated Ross platform that features the Carbonite Black production switcher, XPression graphics and Ross openGear infrastructure.

The new equipment is being used to not only cover council meetings, but to help produce things like interviews and training videos.

“From router and switcher operation to automation and remote control of CG and other functions via the DashBoard control system, producing content has become easier and less time consuming, allowing for more dynamic production,” said Tom Macduff, public information officer with the City of Irvine. “We now have a system that is reliable, easy to use, scalable and will serve us for many years to come.”