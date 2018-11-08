Ross Updates OverDrive with Improved Audio Management, Customized UIs

OTTAWA-Ross Video has announced the release of v18 of its OverDrive Automated Production Control (APC) platform.

Ross says v18 helps content creators better manage and reduce the complexity of audio, as well offer additional rundown information, greater customization of the user interface, Ross Virtual Solutions UX MOS support (for virtual studio/augmented reality applications), as well as new security updates.

A summary of the new features:

Audio Variables – included in OverDrive Premium and optional modules for OverDrive Prime and OverDrive Express.

– included in OverDrive Premium and optional modules for OverDrive Prime and OverDrive Express. QuickAudio Groups , an enhancement to the existing QuickAudio feature where users can group multiple sources into a single keyword.

, an enhancement to the existing QuickAudio feature where users can group multiple sources into a single keyword. New UI customization – bigger, bolder and different colors. Users can now select different colors to represent elements in the rundown to match existing workflows making the transition to OverDrive even easier.

– bigger, bolder and different colors. Users can now select different colors to represent elements in the rundown to match existing workflows making the transition to OverDrive even easier. Additional rundown information – users can now display more granular information about each shot in the rundown. This enables a simpler or more detailed display depending on the layout’s application (e.g. producer needs less technical information, but the director wants more detailed information.)

– users can now display more granular information about each shot in the rundown. This enables a simpler or more detailed display depending on the layout’s application (e.g. producer needs less technical information, but the director wants more detailed information.) New security updates and performance/security improvements for HTML5 MOS plugins.

for HTML5 MOS plugins. Ross Virtual Solutions (VS/AR) – UX MOS support

At the same time as shipping V18 of OverDrive, Ross is also releasing V5.1 of Caprica, which enables OverDrive to be used with a comprehensive range of third party production switchers.