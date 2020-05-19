Ross Launches Graphite Portable Production Center

OTTAWA—Ross Video, continuing its Ross Live | 2020 program, has announced the release of its new Graphite Portable Production Center.

Graphite PPC offers customers up to two MEs (four MiniMEs), four DVEs, six frame syncs, four media stores and two MultiViewers in a single, lightweight (42 lbs.) platform. The unit can handle up to 13 inputs and up to eight outputs and features the RAVE audio engine and XPression graphics and clips package available in the larger Graphite system.

Additional features for Graphite PPC include a soft-shell carrying case with a pull-out handle and wheels; an ultra-quiet fan; and can be operated by a single user.

The Graphite PPC, which is available for $20,000, was the result of consumer feedback to the larger Graphite platform, according to Nigel Spratling, vice president of switchers & servers at Ross.