Ross Begins Shipping Graphite All-in-One Production System

OTTAWA—After premiering the Graphite All-in-One Production system at the 2017 NAB Show, Ross Video has announced it is now available for shipping. The Graphite system combines Ross’ 2ME Carbonite production switcher, Xpression 3D graphics system, an instant access clip server and the 28 channel Rave audio mixer into a single production unit.

Operation of each Graphite component is achieved through Ross’ DashBoard control system through a single comprehensive interface or separate network-connected PC workstations. With DashBoard Custom Panels, users can create simplified interfaces to meet their specific needs.

Graphite is designed to eliminate stuttered animations and unresponsive operation. The system’s Carbonite switcher and Rave audio mixer can run in the event of the host computer crashing as long as the power is plugged in. It also has effective load distribution.

Ross Video designed the Graphite system to work for mid-size productions.