Roland Systems Group Announces XS Series Multiformat AV Matrix Switchers

LOS ANGELES—Roland Systems Group announced the Roland XS Series, a new line of multiformat matrix switchers designed for fixed installations requiring integrated video and audio conversion and switching.

The series supports eight HDMI, RGB/Component/S-video/Composite inputs and up to four HDMI or HDBaseT outputs with scalers to support picture-in-picture, resizing, rotating, and flipping. Audio can be embedded into outputs via eight stereo audio inputs (two microphone) and/or HDMI audio as well as de-embedded on output. Additional features include iPad control, EDID emulation and HDCP management.

The XS Series is available in three configurations: 8-in/4-out (XS-84H), 8-in/3-out (XS-83H), and 8-in/2-out (XS-82H) and is intended for conference rooms, education, 4K switching to 1080p, performing art centers, churches, convention centers and teleconferencing.

Remotely control the Roland XS Series using the native iPad app, XS Remote, via RS-232C interface, and control over LAN connections. Remote control is valuable for installed applications where front panel controls are not accessible or a programmable touch control interface is required that can access functions of the XS Series.

The XS-84 model is capable of switching four video sources as a group enabling the use of up to two 4K inputs. The multiformat capabilities allows users to switch 4K, HD, SD, XGA and other computer formats up to 1920x1200 (WUXGA).

Advanced video processing functions makes multiscreen video productions possible for both signage and live applications. Scale a single image across multiple displays using the SPAN mode and then easily switch to a different image on each screen in Matrix mode. Each input channel supports adjustments for scaling, positioning and aspect ratio before output ensuring the best possible picture. In education environments the XS series can switch between and route HDCP video from computers, smart phones, blu-ray, and even still images from internal memory to displays. Up to four HDBaseT outputs for long distance transmission of audio and video content to displays throughout a campus.

For teleconferencing applications, the XS series features four internal busses each for video and audio. It can be used to create minus-one audio to feed directly into teleconferencing systems. Switch up to eight computer and video devices both analog and digital formats. Audio ducking functions lowers audio levels when microphone audio is detected making it ideal for conference or boardroom environments.