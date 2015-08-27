Roland Launches System-100 Plug-Out Software Synthesizer

LOS ANGELES—Roland is turning back the page, as the audio company has announced the System-100 Plug-Out Software Synthesizer, a recreation of the company’s semi-modular System-100 monosyth. An integration of the Model 101 Synthesizer and Model 102 Expander, the new System-100 uses Analog Circuit Behavior to recreate the sound of the original.

SYSTEM-100 PLUG-OUT Software Synthesizer interface, shown with virtual patching

The original System-100 was introduced in 1975 and offered modular patching capabilities, two VCOs and two LFOs, as well as sample and hold, ring modulation, a noise generator, and modular routing capabilities. The new System-100 now allows for patch-free use of both VCOs, both LFOs, S&H, ring modulation and more. The signal path can be altered and parameters modulated by connecting virtual cables between patch points. It also features a new 14x15 routing matrix for patching will all connections visually reflected on the control panel.

Designed for use with System-1/1m, the System-100 offers high-resolution, knob-per-function hardware control, stand-alone portability, and both virtual and physical routing and modulation capabilities (1m only). When connected to a computer, a System-1/1m serves as a controller for the System-100. Users can also Plug-Out to the System-1/1m to create a standalone hardware System-100.

The System-100 Plug-Out Software Synthesizer is now available.