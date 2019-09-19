Roku Rolling Out New Streaming Devices, Operating System

LOS GATOS, Calif.—Streaming platform Roku has announced a brand new lineup of streaming players set to hit the U.S. and other markets, as well as the new Roku OS 9.2, which is expected to become available in the coming weeks.

Headlining the new streaming players are updated versions of the Roku Express and Roku Ultra devices. The new Roku Express is 10% smaller than its predecessor and can be fully powered by the TV if an outlet is not nearby. Other features include improved, easy HD streaming; a remote that provides channel shortcut buttons; a high-speed HDMI cable; and power adaptor. The Roku Express will be available for $29.99.

The Roku Ultra continues to offer HD, 4K and HDR picture quality with an enhanced quad-core processor and 802.11ac dual-band wireless. New features include a fast channel launch ability, programmable personal shortcut buttons on the Enhanced Roku Voice Remote, a USB port for local media playback and a MicroSD slot for channel caching, Dolby and DTS Digital Surround, a lost remote finder and JBL headphones for private listening. Roku is pricing the Ultra at $99.99.

Both models have spinoffs, Roku Express+ and Roku Ultra LT, that are exclusively available at Walmart. These models come in at $39.99 and $79.99, respectively.

Other new streaming players include the Roku Premiere ($39.99), the Roku Streaming Stick+ ($59.99) and Roku Streaming Stick+ HE ($59.99). For more information, visit www.roku.com.

All of these new units will soon feature the Roku’s new operating system, OS 9.2. The software update focuses heavily on accessing content more effectively. This includes new search and discovery features like Roku Zones with organized sections based on genre or topical subjects, and a 4K Spotlight Channel, which offers hand-curated 4K content from available Roku channels.

There are also a series of new voice features, including the ability to set sleeper timers, search by movie quotes or 4K content, support for the Roku Media Player and the ability to control multiple Roku devices through Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices.

Additional features with OS 9.2 range from support for the new Roku Wireless Subwoofer when Roku TV Wireless Speakers are paired with a Roku TV to new a shortcut sections on the home screen for popular actions, as well as other operational improvements.

Roku expects to rollout the software update to all devices in the coming months.